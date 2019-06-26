MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

On Wednesday morning, on the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington, D.C, a temporary art display was set up to highlight the families still separated by the ban.

The policy restricts travel to the US. from five mostly-Muslim countries, as well as North Korea and Venezuela.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) was one of the speakers there. She was born in Somalia, one of the countries listed in the travel ban.

“When particular people are being banned from this country we need to band and stand tougher,” she said. “When little kids are being put in cages in our border, we need to band and stand together.”

The congresswoman was one of four Democrats who voted against an aid package to help protect migrant children on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The House of Representatives passed the $4.5 billion bill Tuesday night, mostly along party lines.

The bill gives more funding for food, water, medical services and stronger protections for unaccompanied children.

However, Omar criticized the bill as it would provide more money for immigration enforcement.

“We are not rising to the moment,” Omar said. “Children are dying at the hands of our own government.”

The president has said he would veto the House bill and prefers the Senate version that was crafted with bipartisan support.