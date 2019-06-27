SEVERE T-STORM WATCHFillmore, Houston, and Winona counties until 7 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —There’s push to make the Twin-Cities competitive with silicon valley. It’s called the Angel Tax Credit.

You may be familiar with it, Minnesota has had this program before. But it’s coming back and this time it’s targeting specific startup businesses to turn them into big global companies.

Whether you’re an investor or a small business startup, you need to apply to be part of the angel tax credit program.

DEED will start accepting applications on Monday, July 1.

Click here to learn more.

