



DeRusha Eats journeys to the Costa Produce Farm in the city of Grant, ran by three generations of the Costa family.

Ron Costa the third-generation farmer and owner, is usually working in the field, along with his father and grandfather.

Peter Costa started Costa Produce Farms in 1919, and it was then moved to Grant in 1990 by Ron.

In the early summer, they’re harvesting basil, broccoli and kale.

“This is our kale field, we grow about 6 acres of kale,” Costa said, as we walked around his land near White Bear Lake and Stillwater.

The Costa family harvests a healthy future along with a couple more dozen people working in the field with them during peak growing season.

On this day, kale is being boxed to go to grocery stores like Cub Foods and Festival Foods. Italian fennel is being boxed up for the subscribers to the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program.

“The leaves are crispy instead of damp, I don’t have to throw away so much, I get to eat what I bring home,” said Sophie Audette, a CSA subscriber.

With 30 different vegetables growing in this farm, and Chipotle being one of their newer customers, it is clear that Costa Produce doesn’t disappoint.

Chipotle took an interest in the peppers after flying in to inspect the farm.

Besides Chipotle, a few other restaurants include Costa’s produce in their food such as Broders, Burch Steak, Cov in Wayzata, Granite City, and JD Hoyts.