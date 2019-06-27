THUNDERSTORM WARNINGBlue Earth, Brown, Martin, Redwood and Watonwan counties until 8:30 a.m.
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A former student athlete at the University of Minnesota Duluth is suing the Board of Regents claiming retaliation for her support for a coach whose conduct generated an investigation.

Former track and cross-country athlete Paige du Bois is seeking compensatory and emotional distress damages, as well as attorney’s fees.

In her lawsuit du Bois says she was treated differently from other athletes and denied an opportunity to redshirt after she expressed support for her former coach, Joanna Warmington, who resigned last August.

The Star Tribune reports du Bois says she was forced off campus when she wouldn’t support a coaching change. University spokeswoman Lynne Williams says the school does not comment on pending litigation.

