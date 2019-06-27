SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm watches across southern, central Minnesota.
Filed Under:Minnesota Weather, Severe Weather


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thunderstorms are expected to rumble across Minnesota on Thursday, threatening to lash communities with hail, heavy rain and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, until 1 p.m.

RELATED: Download The WCCO Weather App

Forecasters say the storms will push into Minnesota from the Dakotas through the morning, reaching the Twin Cities around noontime and lingering into the evening.

The storms threaten to bring heavy rain, ping pong-sized hail, wind gusts up to 75 mph, and isolated tornadoes.

Forecaster Katie Steiner says up to 2 inches of rain could fall in the Twin Cities.

Following the storms will be a steamy weekend. The first heat wave of the year looks to bring heat indexes around 100 degrees and air temperatures in the 90s.

Another chance for severe storms is expected early next week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.