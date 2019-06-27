MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thunderstorms are expected to rumble across Minnesota on Thursday, threatening to lash communities with hail, heavy rain and damaging winds.
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro, until 1 p.m.
Forecasters say the storms will push into Minnesota from the Dakotas through the morning, reaching the Twin Cities around noontime and lingering into the evening.
The storms threaten to bring heavy rain, ping pong-sized hail, wind gusts up to 75 mph, and isolated tornadoes.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says up to 2 inches of rain could fall in the Twin Cities.
Following the storms will be a steamy weekend. The first heat wave of the year looks to bring heat indexes around 100 degrees and air temperatures in the 90s.
Another chance for severe storms is expected early next week.