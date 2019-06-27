MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say two male juveniles are in custody after they allegedly stole a Jeep Thursday afternoon, drove the wrong way down a busy downtown Minneapolis street, and then hit a squad car.
Investigators say the suspects drove the wrong way down 5th Avenue South Thursday afternoon between 3rd Street and 4th Street. The stolen vehicle became inoperable after they struck more than one vehicle.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to Hennepin Health after complaining of injuries. His condition has not been released.
Police are still investigating.