MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Sherburne County Jail inmate remains hospitalized after a medical emergency and multiple staffers were treated after concerns of possible opioid exposure.
According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was taken to the hospital Wednesday after experiencing a medical emergency. Four jail medical personnel were also taken to the hospital after at least one reported tingling in their fingers, which raised concerns of opioid exposure.
Seven jail correctional officers also elected to be treated and were taken to the hospital.
The medical personnel and correctional officers were checked out, determined to be fine and were released.
An initial screening indicated the inmate was not under the influence of any illegal substances and a thorough search of the inmate’s cell “did not reveal anything unusual or suspicious,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office says no further information is expected to be released on the incident.