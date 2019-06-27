MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study links nitrates in drinking water to an increased risk of cancer.

The government set a limit of 10 parts per million. but the study says cancer risks can begin much lower than that.

So what are nitrates? And how can you protect yourself? That’s a Good Question for John Lauritsen.

Even with all the drinking water options we have these days, turning on the faucet and filling up a glass is still option number one.

“I’m completely fine with tap water,” said one man on Nicollet Mall.

But while he drinks tap water, he admits he doesn’t know what nitrates are.

“Nitrates are used as fertilizer. Most living things need nitrogen,” said Kara Nell.

Nell is an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Minnesota- Morris.

She said nitrates are chemical compounds that are useful in a variety of ways, but too much for us can be harmful.

“The most common way nitrates get into the drinking water is from fertilizers,” said Nell.

The Environmental Protection Agency requires that our drinking water contains 10 parts per million of nitrate or less. But this study shows that nitrates can be dangerous well below that mark.

“For cancer and then adverse birth effects too. For pregnant women and for infants,” said Nell.

Still, Nell believes it’s actually not as scary as it sounds because a filter is an easy way to protect yourself.

“After Flint, who isn’t considering getting a filter? But I feel my water is pretty safe I guess,” said a woman in downtown Minneapolis.

Nell said cities test for nitrates regularly. If you use a well, she recommends testing it twice a year for nitrates.

“Our drinking water, if it’s city water, gets checked a lot, right? So it is safe. So don’t feel like you have to go out and buy bottled water by any means. If you’re concerned, filter your water through a Brita filter and you’ll be good to go,” said Nell.

Nell also told John that a good time to test your water is after fertilizer has been spread on fields or on lawns.

And then test it again six months later.

Some types of red meat also contain nitrates.