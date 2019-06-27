SEVERE WEATHER:Severe thunderstorm watches across southern, central Minnesota.
By Kim Johnson
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –WCCO This Morning found these events happening in the Twin Cities this weekend, if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.

Cars and Caves

Cars lovers will want to be in Chanhassen this weekend.

Chanhassen AutoPlex will be hosting “Cars and Caves” every last Saturday of each month through September. Feel free to ride along in with your own vintage vehicle. Free coffee, food and other beverages will be included!

Water Lantern Festival

This Sunday brings the Twin Cities Water Lantern Festival at the Phalen Park Beach House in St. Paul. The event is filled with food trucks and music throughout the day. Tickets bought in advance are $30, which includes your very own lantern to decorate.

Landscape Arboretum Tour

Finally, every Saturday this summer you can get a guided tour of the Landscape Arboretum. Visit gardens at their peak bloom to pick up gardening ideas and reconnect with nature’s beauty. No two tours are the same.

The tours are from 1 to 2 p.m. and are free with gate admission.

