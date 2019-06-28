Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the southeast metro are asking the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.
Twenty-year-old Alexander Robles was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Eagan, taking a walk on the 2000 block of Copper Lane, the Eagan Police Department says.
Robles takes daily medication to prevent a serious medical condition and there is concern for his welfare.
Police say that while Robles may make contact with strangers, it’s also possible that he will lose track of where he is and “zone out.”
Robles is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jogging pants and tennis shoes.
Anyone who sees Robles is asked to call 911 or Eagan police at 651-675-5700.