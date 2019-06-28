Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued a consumer advisory for fresh, unpackaged produce from the Andover Walmart due to a “chemical incident.”
Anyone who purchased produce – including apples, peaches, grapes, herbs and onions – between Sunday morning and Wednesday night from the Walmart on Bunker Lane Boulevard Northwest should dispose of it.
Officials say the incident occurred Saturday around 5 p.m.
Other unpackaged foods from the store were destroyed following the incident, and officials say all foods now available for purchase at the store were not impacted.