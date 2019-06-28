Hot Weather:The next few days are going to be brutally hot. Know how to stay safe.
(credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The White Bear Lake Fire Department was called to Water Gremlin Friday evening after residents reported seeing smoke coming from the building.

Smoke seen from a road near Water Gremlin (credit: Sherri Smith)

WCCO-TV saw fire crews on the scene in White Bear Township, and employees standing outside the business.

It is not clear what happened, or if anyone was hurt.

READ MORE: ‘We Want Answers’: Water Gremlin May Have Leaked Carcinogen In White Bear Township For Years

