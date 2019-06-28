Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The White Bear Lake Fire Department was called to Water Gremlin Friday evening after residents reported seeing smoke coming from the building.
(credit: CBS)
WCCO-TV saw fire crews on the scene in White Bear Township, and employees standing outside the business.
It is not clear what happened, or if anyone was hurt.
