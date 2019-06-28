FLASH FLOOD WARNINGWestern Olmsted and northern Dodge counties until 9 a.m.
MADELIA, Minn. (AP) — Thousands of acres of corn and soybeans have been destroyed by a hailstorm that moved through southwest Minnesota. And, in some cases it’s too late in the season for farmers to replant.

Agronomist Steve Michels at Crystal Valley co-op in La Salle says dozens of farmers he works with sustained losses. Golf ball-sized hail fell during the storm that also generated three tornadoes June 20.

George Sill, who farms near Madelia, says he lost 150 acres of soybeans and 90 acres of corn with another 200 acres damaged to varying degrees. Sill says that for the crops that were destroyed you couldn’t even tell he had planted.

Michels tells the Star Tribune it’s too late for corn to be replanted, but soybeans can be replanted until about the first week of July.

