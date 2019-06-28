Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hundreds of people in a Minneapolis neighborhood gathered together Thursday night to admire and appreciate the cats that live among them.
The community news website Wedge LIVE! reports that an estimated 300 people turned out to the Lowry Hill East neighborhood, nicknamed “the Wedge” due to its shape, for the annual event.
As the crowd grew in size, moving from house to house to view the resident cats, traffic was blocked, and, at one point, police were called. Even so, the tour continued.
Some cats joined the tour in strollers, according to photos on social media. Others were leashed or on the shoulders of their owners.
Many of the resident cats remained indoors, peering at their enthusiastic neighbors from behind windows. Some proud cat owners held their pets before the crowd. One man appeared with his cat wearing a paper-mache cat mask.