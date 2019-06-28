Hot Weather:The next few days are going to be brutally hot. Know how to stay safe.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cats, Local TV, Minneapolis News, The Wedge


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hundreds of people in a Minneapolis neighborhood gathered together Thursday night to admire and appreciate the cats that live among them.

The community news website Wedge LIVE! reports that an estimated 300 people turned out to the Lowry Hill East neighborhood, nicknamed “the Wedge” due to its shape, for the annual event.

As the crowd grew in size, moving from house to house to view the resident cats, traffic was blocked, and, at one point, police were called. Even so, the tour continued.

Some cats joined the tour in strollers, according to photos on social media. Others were leashed or on the shoulders of their owners.

Many of the resident cats remained indoors, peering at their enthusiastic neighbors from behind windows. Some proud cat owners held their pets before the crowd. One man appeared with his cat wearing a paper-mache cat mask.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.