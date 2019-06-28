Hot Weather:The next few days are going to be brutally hot. Know how to stay safe.
Lizzo, Milwaukee, Summerfest


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rising music star Lizzo says that a “bigoted” security guard at a Wisconsin music festival attacked her team.

The “Good as Hell” singer tweeted Thursday night that a security guard at Milwaukee’s Summerfest “tackled and attacked” her team and “slapped and manhandled” a stylist.

“That was the best show ever,” Lizzo wrote, “but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner.”

Lizzo, whose music career blossomed in the Twin Cities before she moved to Los Angeles, said that she will file a complaint against the guard, adding that she hopes for Summerfest to work with her in addressing the issue.

Summerfest responded via Twitter, saying that a thorough investigation will be conducted and that racism will not be tolerated in any form.

Lizzo has asked for fans to send her any footage they might have of the security guard.

