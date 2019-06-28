MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rising music star Lizzo says that a “bigoted” security guard at a Wisconsin music festival attacked her team.
The “Good as Hell” singer tweeted Thursday night that a security guard at Milwaukee’s Summerfest “tackled and attacked” her team and “slapped and manhandled” a stylist.
“That was the best show ever,” Lizzo wrote, “but I feel like I can’t even celebrate cuz RACISM don’t matter if you a headliner.”
Tonight was beautiful. You are beautiful. But the struggle ain’t over. Racism and bigotry don’t care if you’re a headliner. Thank you @summerfest. We will be filing a complaint against that bigoted “security” guard and I hope you’ll be cooperative in seeking justice. 🤘🏾xoxo pic.twitter.com/bt3J5Cy1AS
— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) June 28, 2019
Lizzo, whose music career blossomed in the Twin Cities before she moved to Los Angeles, said that she will file a complaint against the guard, adding that she hopes for Summerfest to work with her in addressing the issue.
Summerfest responded via Twitter, saying that a thorough investigation will be conducted and that racism will not be tolerated in any form.
Lizzo has asked for fans to send her any footage they might have of the security guard.
2/2 We have an experienced crowd management staff who strive to protect performers & fans. While there may be challenges during a performance, we expect those challenges to be handled professionally & respectfully. If those standards were not met, we will take appropriate action.
— Summerfest (@Summerfest) June 28, 2019