MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pine Island sees flooded fields, golf courses and highways. Major flooding in Jamie Dessner’s backyard has made her Pine Island home the water front property she never asked for.

It took just 30 minutes Friday morning for the river to swallow up every blade of grass.

“Every few minutes, I was looking out the window just hoping that it wouldn’t move any further, but it kept coming. Then you see all the sandbaggers come and it makes you nervous,” Dessner said.

Surprisingly, her family’s home isn’t located on a flood plain. All she can do now is monitor the forecast and cross her fingers.

“We are just hoping we don’t get any more rain and we’ll have a yard left when it goes down,” Dessner said.

Just a stone’s throw away is a similar soggy scene.

The water is so high at Pine Island High School that it has completely covered the school’s athletic field, topping fences, soccer goals and bleachers. The cause of this soaking mess is the middle fork of the Zumbro River, which runs right through the town.

According to the National Weather Service, it reached major flood stage around noon on Friday, leaving those who call here “home” drenched.

Because of rising water, Highway 52 had to be shut down in that area. MnDOT says it could be closed until 6 a.m. Sunday depending on how fast the water recedes.