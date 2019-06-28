FLASH FLOOD WARNINGWestern Olmsted and northern Dodge counties until 9 a.m.
Filed Under:Flash Flooding, Flooding, Minnesota Weather


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of southern Minnesota as up to 7 inches of rain fell in overnight and early morning storms.

The National Weather Service says local law enforcement is reporting numerous road closures in western Olmsted and northern Dodge counties, where the warning is slated to be in effect until 9 a.m.

Cities that might be affected by the flooding include Rochester, Dodge Center, Kasson, Byron, Douglas, Mantorville, and Oxbow Park.

Weather officials say that if drivers encounter flooded roads, they are advised not to drive through them. Most flood deaths, they say, occur in vehicles.

