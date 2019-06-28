Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of southern Minnesota as up to 7 inches of rain fell in overnight and early morning storms.
Weather officials say that if drivers encounter flooded roads, they are advised not to drive through them. Most flood deaths, they say, occur in vehicles.
The National Weather Service says local law enforcement is reporting numerous road closures in western Olmsted and northern Dodge counties, where the warning is slated to be in effect until 9 a.m.
Southbound Highway 63 is closed at 52 because of water over the road. DO NOT try and cross any water over roadways. https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli has the latest on road closures this morning. pic.twitter.com/AO2cnlotKZ
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 28, 2019
Cities that might be affected by the flooding include Rochester, Dodge Center, Kasson, Byron, Douglas, Mantorville, and Oxbow Park.
