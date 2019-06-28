MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first heat wave of the season in Minnesota is in store for this weekend.
Forecaster Katie Steiner says temperatures will climb throughout the day Friday, reaching the upper 80s by dusk. Dew points will also soar, making the air feel sticky with moisture.
On Saturday, the mercury is expected to climb higher, into the low 90s, and heat indexes will be upwards of 100 degrees in the Twin Cities.
It will be a hot and humid weekend, so be sure to take any necessary steps to stay safe if you’re going to be out in the heat. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/hkumQjlVDS
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) June 28, 2019
Weather officials are encouraging those with plans to venture outside this weekend to drink plenty of water, apply sunscreen and wear lightweight clothing.
The heat will continue on Sunday. However, there’s a chance of showers and storms as a cool front is expected to wash over the state in the evening.
That cold front will drop temps Monday into the low 80s. Looking ahead, there’ll be chance for thunderstorms several days next week.