MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A hot and humid weekend is upon us.

WCCO’s Marielle Mohs visited Columbia Heights where people are bracing for the heat.

The weekend ahead looks picturesque, which has many hitting the links. But the sun is blazing and the heat is rising.

“One of my jobs is to and help fill up water,” explained Nick Peterson.

Peterson might be working harder than any golfer at Columbia Golf Club this weekend. He makes sure their seven water coolers throughout the golf course are filled.

“We’ll probably check these on a hot day probably four or five times,” explains Peterson.

With this heat, all the coolers have ice in them.

And if you can handle the heat, this course will reward you.

“Any time between two to five is going to be really warm around here however with the special we’ll be running golfers can play at a discounted rate,” said Marc Rymer, General Manager at Columbia Golf Club.

Just three blocks north, cool water is falling from the sky.

The Columbia Heights splash pad is one of the most popular spots for families.

Nick Notivisky with Columbia Heights City Hall says their splash also keeps water costs down, despite so many people using it.

“The kids when they’re playing have to hit a button and the water stays active for about a minute and then they have to go back and hit the same button, so we can conserve on water as well,” explained Notivisky.

Lions Club uniform shirts are black polos but the organizer told me you will not be seeing them in those shirts this weekend. They are letting people go against dress code so they can wear light colors and sleeveless to stay as cool as possible.