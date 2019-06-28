Hot Weather:The next few days are going to be brutally hot. Know how to stay safe.
Filed Under:Clay County, Moorhead, Narcotics Search Warrant

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three children have been placed in protective custody and two adults were arrested after police executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday at a home in Moorhead.

One of the children, an 18-month-old boy, was hospitalized after he tested positive for methamphetamine. Authorities say the boy was airlifted to the hospital because he was going through withdrawals.

A 41-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, both of Moorhead, were arrested following the search warrant executed in the 1000 block of 19th Street South.

Police say officers found 290 grams of methamphetamine and 15 grams of cocaine inside the apartment packaged for sales. According to authorities, the street value of the drugs totals $30,500. Officers also found $1,584 believed to be involved in narcotics sales.

The three children in the home when the search warrant was executed were placed in protective custody with the assistance of Clay County Social Services.

