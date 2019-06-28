



– A south Minneapolis neighborhood will not be the same after Friday. A popular childcare center is closing after 40 years.

“I know a lot of the families – they are really sad,” said Molly Hall, one of the employees of the center.

Nestled in the Powderhorn neighborhood, One of a Kind Children’s Center is appropriately inside a house.

“It’s like home. The kids, they take off their shoes and socks when they come here,” longtime employee Gianna Dickerson said.

Dickerson has worked here for more than 20 years. The place has been around for 40. Owner Keith started it to be able to spend more time with his own kids and the idea stuck.

“Some kids would come back here as adults and bring invitations to their baby shower. I’ve been to weddings of some of the kids,” Dickerson said.

But this is the day when the memories stop and the goodbye hugs become permanent.

“When I found out they were closing, I cried. I cried really hard,” said Élen Kidd, a parent.

The owner suffered a fall and the family is closing the business.

“He’s such a dear man and you can just see how much joy he got from these kids,” Kidd said.

Her son, Anders, has been going since he was 3. Like most families, they live in the neighborhood.

“I like the teachers,” said Anders, who is now 5.

And they like the students.

“There’s lots of love and the kids, they tell you everything and teaching them has just been awesome cause we could sit, each teacher could sit with two or three kids and it’s just like home,” Dickerson said.

Now, these students and parents are learning one of life’s hardest lessons – how to say goodbye.

Several of the staff members are hoping to one day launch a new center and hope to keep the same neighborhood feel.