(credit: Northwoods Humane Society)


How I Arrived At NHS: I was from a reservation in the Dakotas. I came to northwoods to find my forever home. I am a very nice girl that loves attention and kisses. I have a lot of energy so I will do best in a home that gives me plenty of exercise. I have been pretty relaxed here at Northwoods and will make a great companion for anyone.

Notes from NHS Volunteer: Piper is very vocal in her kennel but once you get her outside,she settles down nicely. She enjoys going for walks and is doing well in her harness. Piper has done very good in play groups with other dogs at the shelter. She does enjoy chasing after a tennis ball and is working on dropping the ball so you can throw it again. With a little patience and training, she will make a great family pet.

Piper knows lots of commands (site, down, shake, speak) and rides well in the car. She recently spent the day at Chuck & Don’s for an event and did very well.

