Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Summer berry picking season is right around the corner.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Summer berry picking season is right around the corner.
The state agriculture department says growers have fields full of raspberry and blueberry blossoms that should be ready for picking over the next two weeks.
Raspberry and blueberry seasons usually last at least three weeks depending on weather, according to the agriculture department, but extreme heat could cause berries to ripen more quickly.
You’ll find the best raspberries and blueberries in southern Minnesota first.
For more information on local berry farms, check out the Minnesota Grown Directory. It includes 34 raspberry farms, 31 blueberry farms and other specialty berry farms.