Hot Weather:The next few days are going to be brutally hot. Know how to stay safe.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FBI, Local TV, Phone Scam, U.S. Marshals


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Marshals Service has received hundreds of calls about scammers who are impersonating caller IDs and asking people for money, the agency said. The agency says con artists are attempting to collect “fines” for failing to report to jury duty.

The scammers then tell victims nationwide they can avoid arrest by purchasing a card and reading the card number over the phone.

The Marshals say phone impostors may sound credible and provide seemingly legitimate information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials, and courthouse addresses. The agency asks victims of the phone scam to contact your local FBI office and the FTC to report the incident.

U.S. Marshals will never ask for card numbers, wire transfers or bank routing numbers, the agency says– not for any reason. It asks the public to not divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

People can authenticate a call by verifying the court order with the U.S. District Court clerk if the scammer provides a court order.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.