MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say one diver is dead and another missing after a diving incident on Lake Michigan near South Milwaukee.

Petty Officer Gavin Shepherd says the U.S. Coast Guard responded to a dive boat at 2 p.m. Friday about 17 miles (27 kilometers) east-southeast of Milwaukee for a call that a person had surfaced and was unresponsive.

That person was in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says it responded to the Coast Guard station Friday afternoon.

Shepherd told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Coast Guard crews and a helicopter, along with marine units from the Milwaukee Police Department, were still searching about 6 p.m. Friday for the missing diver.

A boat driver and two other divers on the boat were not hurt.

