MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Saturday, 17 dogs graduated from the Can Do Canines training program. They are specially trained to help their owners with disabilities who may have additional needs.

All the dogs are provided free of charge. Can Do Canines says one of their biggest needs right now is for puppy trainers.

