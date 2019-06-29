Hot Weather:The next few days are going to be brutally hot. Know how to stay safe.
By Erin Hassanzadeh
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Neither the heat or humidity is stopping music lovers from getting out and enjoying Rock the Garden at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. People are getting creative with ways to stay hydrated– from using coconut glasses and water backpacks to placing wet cloths on their heads.

There are 27 water taps around Rock the Garden so people can beat the heat by filling up on free water. Other cold options like frozen treats and adult drinks are available, too.

“We are dealing with a little heat today,” said Alfredo Martel with the Walker Art Center. “We have lots of people hydrating themselves. We see a lot of really good behaviors in terms of keeping in the shade. The garden is great because it has natural shade from the trees.”

The Walker tells WCCO they sold 8,500 tickets for Saturday’s festival– and they’re prepared. Attendees can go inside the air conditioned lobby to stay cool, where they can also find a first aid area.

