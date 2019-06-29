Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Farmers markets are one of the perks of summertime in the city. Markets are up and running, offering fresh produce right from its source. Shopping at these markets isn’t just fun– it’s also healthy. Brenda Langton, founder of Mill City Farmers Market and chef at Spoonriver restaurant, and Kim Insley with Meet Minneapolis talk with WCCO about the importance of these markets.
(credit: CBS)
You can find more information on Twin Cities farmers markets at the Meet Minneapolis website.