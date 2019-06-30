SEVERE T-STORMS:Warnings in several counties with chances for strong wind and hail.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Great Minnesota Get-Together is getting some international recognition.

Newsweek put the Minnesota State Fair on its list of 10 Best Late Summer Festivals.

The State Fair, which attracts more than 2 million visitors annually, is alongside festivals across the world including the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria, the Taiwan International Balloon Festival and the Maralal International Camel Derby in Kenya.

The 12-day tradition is the only American celebration on the list.

We’re less than two months away from all the corn dogs and Sweet Martha’s cookies we can eat. The State Fair begins Aug. 22 and ends Sept. 2.

