On July 15th, 2019 The Brooklyn Park Firefighters Local #5031 will be hosting our fourth annual charity golf tournament to benefit local charities. Past recipients have been Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Firefighters for Healing, local schools, homeless students, local ball teams, local families in need, and businesses. The Brooklyn Park Firefighters Local #5031 is asking for your support in this important endeavor. There are limited resources available for those in need and we are trying to bridge that gap. Please consider partnering with us to make a difference in the lives of those who need us.

Majestic Oaks Golf Course

Registration starts at 10:30am

Lunch provided starting at 11:00am

Shot Gun Start at 12:30pm

Dinner approximately 5:30pm

Four Person Scramble Event

(Tournament will be held rain or shine) Golf Entry Fee: $440 per Foursome Includes: 18 Holes, Riding Cart, Door Prizes,

Lunch, Drink Ticket, Buffet Dinner, Raffle Items & Hole Contests

Website for registration info: bpgolf.net

****Deadline for Payment and Registration: July 8th 2019****

