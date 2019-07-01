Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fourth of July weekend is right around the corner and that means many Minnesotans will be headed to the lakes.
To help keep everyone safe, the Minnesota DNR and other authorities will be ramping up patrols to crack down on drunken boaters.
The initiative, called “Operation Dry Water,” kicks off on Friday across the state. It’s a national campaign aimed at deterring drinking and boating.
According to the Minnesota DNR, in 2018, alcohol was a factor in half of the deadly boating accidents in Minnesota.