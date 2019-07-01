  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Flooding, Fort Snelling State Park


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public that Fort Snelling State Park will remain closed through the July 4 holiday due to extended spring flooding.

The DNR says the park experienced major flooding this year, and although the water has receded, officials are still assessing the damage. Park manager Kelli Bruns said the park wouldn’t be safe to open until projects like fixing the beach, sanitizing buildings, removing silt from the roads and trails, among other actions, are taken.

“We’re as anxious as anyone to get everything back up and running, but this is a floodplain park and it really lived up to the term this year,” Bruns said. “So we are asking our users to be patient a little longer and consider visiting another area park for the Fourth.”

You can visit the DNR’s website for updates on park conditions.

