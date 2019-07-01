Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Twenty-year-old Alexander Robles has been found safe after going missing Tuesday afternoon, Eagan police say. Robles was last seen in Eagan while taking a walk on the 2000 block of Copper Lane on June 25.
Robles was described as a vulnerable adult and police say there was concern for his welfare last week.