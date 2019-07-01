Filed Under:minimum wage, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Workers making minimum wage in Minneapolis will now get paid more.

As of Monday, smaller companies will pay employees $11 an hour, while larger companies must pay their workers $12.25 an hour.

According to the Minneapolis wage ordinance, a small business is defined as having 100 or fewer employees.

The minimum wage increase in Minneapolis will keep climbing in the coming years.

It will eventually get to $15 an hour by 2022 for large businesses and 2024 for small businesses.

