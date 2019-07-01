Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Workers making minimum wage in Minneapolis will now get paid more.
As of Monday, smaller companies will pay employees $11 an hour, while larger companies must pay their workers $12.25 an hour.
According to the Minneapolis wage ordinance, a small business is defined as having 100 or fewer employees.
The minimum wage increase in Minneapolis will keep climbing in the coming years.
It will eventually get to $15 an hour by 2022 for large businesses and 2024 for small businesses.