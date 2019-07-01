MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) has added a pair of Charles Lindbergh’s flight goggles to their collection.
Lindbergh, a Little Falls native, was the first to complete a nonstop, solo transatlantic flight from New York to Paris in May 1927.
The addition of Lindbergh’s 1930s US Navy MK1 goggles adds to his legacy.
Melisssa Peterson, site manager at Charles Lindbergh House and Museum explained that the goggles will “help MNHS share additional stories of Lindbergh’s work in aviation beyond his 1927 flight.”
“Many people forget that after 1927, Lindbergh continued to make contributions to the field of aviation by working as a consultant for Transcontinental Air Transport (later TWA), Pan American Airways, and the Aeronautics Branch of the Department of Commerce of the government.”
Images of the goggles will be available online once digitized.
The MNHS holds many artifacts related to Lindbergh and his life, including the Lindbergh home in Little Falls at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum. Visitors can learn about Lindbergh’s life and even the 1916 Saxon Sicx car he drove across the U.S., which was dubbed “Lindy’s first plane”.