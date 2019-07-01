



— Chris Maurice Welch, 34, faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to a 2016 shooting where a toddler was killed in Minneapolis.

The shooting happened in the late morning of July 8, 2016, near Penn and Lowry avenues in north Minneapolis.

Welch, from Lexington, Minnesota, was charged with second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated. He is currently in federal prison for another crime and has been incarcerated in various locations since the shooting, the criminal complaint says.

Welch was in a car when he shot at another car, police said at a press conference Monday.

When police arrived at the scene, they say they were notified that the children, a 2-year-old and 15-month-old, had been driven to North Memorial Medical Center. That’s where the 2-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say video of the incident shows a black Chevrolet Impala stopped at an intersection when the children’s father’s minivan pulled up alongside it. A total of 11 shots were fired. Video shows the minivan pulling away and driving over a curb after the first two shots were fired, according to the criminal complaint.

A witness says the minivan driver and father stole from Welch, and that Welch would kill the man. The complaint also says Welch told a witness he did not mean to shoot a child.

An additional witness says Welch picked him up shortly after the shooting and admitted he just had a shootout. Another witness said Welch said he needed more bullets, showed the witness the gun, and tried to get bullets from the witness.

Police said Welch was a leading suspect but there was not enough evidence to charge him. Witnesses finally came forward after police say they worked “very hard to gain the confidence” of them, police said. The complaint says multiple witnesses approached law enforcement, saying Welch admitted to the shooting that led to the child’s death.

The two drivers knew each other, police said.

Investigators spent several hours looking through the minivan that sustained damage from heavy gunfire. That van transported the two children to the hospital before one of them died.

Janee Harteau, who was the Minneapolis police chief at the time, issued a statement shortly after the incident, calling it “yet another tragic and senseless death at the hands of gun violence.”