Filed Under:Kimburly Lynn Loycano, Rainy Lake

RAINY LAKE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a woman trying to flag down help after her vehicle became disabled has been struck and killed on a northern Minnesota highway.

The patrol says 18-year-old Kimburly Lynn Loycano, of International Falls, was walking southbound on Highway 71 in Rainy Lake with other occupants of the disabled vehicle when she was struck about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

Authorhities say a 38-year-old man from Littlefork was driving the Ford Focus that hit her.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.