Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Isaac Aboki was found not guilty on two charges of criminal sexual conduct Friday after being accused of sexually abusing a 70-year-old woman in 2018. At the time, Aboki was a personal care attendant at a Burnsville senior care center.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Isaac Aboki was found not guilty on two charges of criminal sexual conduct Friday after being accused of sexually abusing a 70-year-old woman in 2018. At the time, Aboki was a personal care attendant at a Burnsville senior care center.
SEE ALSO: Care Attendant Accused Of Abusing 70-Year-Old Vulnerable Adult
Aboki was acquitted of second degree personal injury and first degree penetration of a mentally impaired or physically helpless victim.
The jury is deadlocked on a third felony charge of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office said the office intends to retry Aboki on this charge if able.