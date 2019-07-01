Filed Under:Criminal Sexual Conduct, Isaac Aboki, Local TV, Not Guilty, Personal Care Attendant


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Isaac Aboki was found not guilty on two charges of criminal sexual conduct Friday after being accused of sexually abusing a 70-year-old woman in 2018. At the time, Aboki was a personal care attendant at a Burnsville senior care center.

SEE ALSO: Care Attendant Accused Of Abusing 70-Year-Old Vulnerable Adult

Aboki was acquitted of second degree personal injury and first degree penetration of a mentally impaired or physically helpless victim.

The jury is deadlocked on a third felony charge of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office said the office intends to retry Aboki on this charge if able.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.