Filed Under:Homicide, Shooting, St. Paul News


ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A  St. Paul man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night on the city’s east side.

St. Paul police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of murder. The victim of the shooting has not yet been identified.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Suburban Avenue near Earl Street in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, just north of Indian Mounds Regional Park. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

