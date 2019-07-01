Comments
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night on the city’s east side.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Friday night on the city’s east side.
St. Paul police say the 37-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of murder. The victim of the shooting has not yet been identified.
RELATED: ‘We Got To Do Something’: 1 Dead, 5 Hurt In 2 Separate St. Paul Shootings
The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Suburban Avenue near Earl Street in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, just north of Indian Mounds Regional Park. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.