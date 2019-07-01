MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 3M Open tees off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. Some of the biggest names in the sport will be there, including Brooks Keopka, Phil Mickelson and Jason Day.

The tournament officially starts Thursday and goes through Sunday, but activities are happening at the course all week, including the Pro-AM tournament.

Peter Mele is the director of the 3M tournament and says they will be strict on mandating prohibited items.

“Nothing illegal,” said Mele, “Don’t bring any weapons or knives or anything like that with you. Cell phones are allowed. Cameras are allowed Tuesday and Wednesday only. You cannot bring cameras Thursday-Sunday.”

You also must bring everything in a clear bag, small to medium in size. No larger than 12×6. You can bring a non-see through purse, but it must be 6×6 or smaller.

All general public parking will be in the National Sports Center parking lot. There will be shuttles bringing spectators from the lot to the course continuously throughout the day.

Wade Stettner is the DTN Meteorologist on-site during the entire tournament. He is watching the weather and communicating with the PGA.

“Lightning is the main concern and that will shut the tournament down pretty abruptly,” said Stettner.

Stettner says spectators can monitor approaching storms on the big screens that will be around the course. Everyone will hear horns blare if play is suspended and people need to take shelter. Stettner recommends staying close to hole 18, which is near the exit, so people can take shelter in their cars or the shuttle buses more quickly.

“Don’t get yourself caught on the far end of the golf course,” said Stettner.

The 3M Open is going to air right here on CBS. Coverage starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets to the practice rounds and Pro-AM are $30.

Starting Thursday Grounds tickets are $45.

Children under 17 are free.