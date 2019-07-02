MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Burnsville man was sentenced to 27 years in prison Tuesday for violently kidnapping a woman he met in Minneapolis.
Prosecutors say 38-year-old Dontay Reese met the woman in downtown Minneapolis on Aug. 6, 2017 and offered her a ride home. Instead of dropping the victim off, authorities say he drove her around the Twin Cities before eventually bringing her to Wisconsin, where he said he would use her to make money as a prostitute.
The woman tried to escape several times, but each time, Reese was able to recapture her and violently restrain and assault her. A family had witnessed one of the attacks and subsequently called police.
When the victim was finally rescued, she appeared to come out of a wooded area off Interstate 94 in Jackson County, Wisconsin, bound and screaming for help. Reese followed her out of the woods shortly after, fully naked and attempting to cross the interstate on foot.
Reese pleaded guilty to the kidnapping in February.