MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Birdies for the Brave and Callaway Golf partnered up to provide sets of customized clubs for wounded service members. The fitting took place Tuesday at TPC Twin Cities.
The fitting consisted of measuring data, including swing speed, which tells fitters what kind of shaft is needed. The height can be adjusted to fit the golfer’s height. Then, fitters work on comfort and finding the right club for the golfer’s swing.
After the hour-long fitting, the team knows it has what it needs to customize a set of clubs, which each service member will receive in about six weeks.
Scott Adams, a 22-year U.S. Army veteran, was injured in an explosion while on his sixth deployment in Iraq – testing both his physical and mental well-being.
For Adams, golf is a way to have fun and stay connected to everything that made him successful in the military.
“It’s challenging, and it has everything from deployment. You got the sand, you got the water and you’re fighting to get that flag,” Adams said. “If I’m not moving forward then that means I’m sitting there watching reruns and that’s not who I am. I’m a leader and I wanna be in the front of the pack.”
Adams and other service members say the transition from military to civilian life can be hard. As a social activity, golf is one way to help ease that process. Of course, a fresh bag of well-deserved clubs certainly helps.