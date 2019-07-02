MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Recreation officials say there’ll be extra patrols on Minnesota lakes over the Fourth of July weekend looking for intoxicated boaters.
The Minnesota Department of Resources says the weekend crackdown is part of the nationwide Operation Dry Water, which seeks to highlight the dangers of boating while drunk or high. The operation is slated to last from July 5 to July 7.
In Minnesota, the legal limit for boaters is the same as it is for drivers, 0.08. First-time offenders could face a $1,000 fine, possible jail time and loss of motorboat privileges for 90 days.
According to the DNR, half of the fatal boating incidents in Minnesota in the last two years have involved alcohol.
While the lack of a life jacket is the primary factor in many boating fatalities, alcohol often contributes as to how victims end up in the water.