



— The PGA Tour is bringing a lot of attention to the Twin Cities this week.

The 3M Open tees off Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine. The pros hit the range Tuesday for practice. Throughout the week, the players and their fans can give back in a way that matters.

The greens are ready, the players are prepped and TPC is ready for an international audience. But there’s more to this show than meets the eye.

“That’s the one thing I think gets lost a little bit. Everyone’s so excited about the golf, but what we are trying to emphasize and what we are so excited about it is that by them coming out here and being out here for the day, they’re doing good for the local community,” said Jennifer Hines, 3M Open assistant tournament director.

The tournament director says host company 3M started a tournament fund, and chose three charities that reflect science. University of Minnesota Children’s Masonic is getting about $500,000. Nick Engbloom builds partnerships for the hospital.

“This is a massive partnership. When they announced the 3M Open was going to be a PGA event, I immediately said we have to make the hospital one of the pillar charities. Not just fundraising [and asking] what the money will do for us, but awareness and visibility and patient opportunities on this golf course. It’s sometimes going to be life-changing for these kids,” Engbloom said.

The hospital held an in hospital putt-putt tournament in honor of the partnership.

“To be able to use 3M Open dollars to create events and activities that take away the doldrums of the weekly stay in the hospital is massive,” Engbloom said

National Parks will also profit from the 3M Matters, and the Science Museum of Minnesota will be gifted, too.

3M Matters has another plan for Friday night. You can go online and buy a $100 ticket to Zac Brown Band, with all of that money will go to these three charities.

During tournament week, 3M will donate $3 every time someone uses the hashtag #GolfThatMatters on Instagram or Twitter.