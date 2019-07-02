4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
Gov. Tim Walz, Hire A Veteran Month, Military Service Members, Veterans


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After declaring July 2019 “Hire a Veteran Month”, Gov. Tim Walz is encouraging all Minnesota employers to hire military service members.

As part of the proclamation, veterans in Minnesota are encouraged to attend the 13th Annual Veterans Career Fair.

“Veterans returning from deployments face higher unemployment rates and experience more challenges entering the workforce,” Walz said. “I encourage all Minnesota employers to give veterans the uppermost consideration when hiring.”

The fair takes place on July 24 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center.

For more on the governor’s proclamation, click here.

