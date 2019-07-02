Comments
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say that AT&T is experiencing “a 911 outage” that is causing customers with the carrier to be unable to dial the number and connect with emergency response teams.
Police say they were made aware of the issue at about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
This is a nationwide issue affecting AT&T users, police said.
“The alternate number during this time for Mpls is 612-348-2345,” Minneapolis Police tweeted. “We are working with our service partners to fix this issue.”
Stay with WCCO for updates on this story.