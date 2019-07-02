4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Norie, a 2-year-old golden retriever, is the newest staffer at the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

She’s the latest in more than 200 so-called courthouse dogs around the country that are being used to help take some of the stress out of the place and help people work through the legal system.

Tami McConkey is director of the victim witness and community services division for the prosecutor’s office. She tells Minnesota Public Radio News that dogs help calm people down and help give them confidence to report what happened.

Norie is believed to be the first courthouse dog in the state.

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi says prosecutors and others understand the justice system can add to the trauma of crime. He says Norie may help ease that burden.

