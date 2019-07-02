Comments
ROYALTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A 16-year-old Royalton girl was seriously injured Monday after she rolled her vehicle and hit a road approach.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says she was traveling south on 210th Avenue in Bellevue Township when her vehicle left the roadway. It rolled several times before coming to a stop on its roof.
The Royalton Fire Department was able to rescue the girl, who had been trapped inside the vehicle. She was airlifted to HCMC with serious injuries.
Her current condition is unknown.