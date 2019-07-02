4th Of July:Click here to see where fireworks will be displayed near you!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Coon Rapids, Coon Rapids Police, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pedestrian Amy Rebecca Hanlon, 40, was hit and killed by a motorist Sunday night in Coon Rapids, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Hanlon was walking in a traffic lane on Coon Rapids Boulevard near Avocet Street Northwest when she was struck at about 9:38 p.m. by a 23-year-old driver from Brooklyn Center.

Hanlon was taken to Mercy Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting Coon Rapids Police and the sheriff’s office in the investigation.