MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pedestrian Amy Rebecca Hanlon, 40, was hit and killed by a motorist Sunday night in Coon Rapids, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s office.
Investigators say Hanlon was walking in a traffic lane on Coon Rapids Boulevard near Avocet Street Northwest when she was struck at about 9:38 p.m. by a 23-year-old driver from Brooklyn Center.
Hanlon was taken to Mercy Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting Coon Rapids Police and the sheriff’s office in the investigation.