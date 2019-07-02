MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old St. Paul man faces a murder charge after he allegedly shot a man multiple times, killing him, during an argument over the weekend.
According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, Laurence William Wilson is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of 39-year-old Walter Quarles, of St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says Quarles was fatally shot Friday on the 1000 block of Suburban Avenue in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, just north of Indian Mounds Regional Park.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s fiancée said she, Quarles and another female friend were driving past 1051 Suburban Avenue when Wilson yelled at Quarles. Quarles got out of the vehicle and exchanged words with Wilson, who then pulled a black handgun and shot Quarles multiple times, the complaint said.
Several witnesses said Wilson shot Quarles at point blank range multiple times and then fled. When officers arrived, they found Quarles lying in the street with two women trying to help him. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead from what appeared to be eight separate gunshot wounds at 8:30 p.m.
Wilson turned himself into police on Sunday and declined a custodial statement. He has two prior terroristic threat convictions involving a firearm.
Wilson will make his first appearance in Ramsey County District Court Tuesday afternoon. If convicted of the murder charge, he could face up to 40 years in prison.